Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) vs. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Critical Comparison

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Summit State Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Summit State Bank pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit State Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $40.87 million 2.64 $10.52 million $2.09 7.72 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group $36.81 billion 1.25 $6.59 billion $0.86 7.79

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank. Summit State Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Summit State Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 30.50% N/A N/A Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 16.18% 5.73% 0.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Summit State Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group beats Summit State Bank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending. checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others. The company was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units. The Leasing segment provides leasing services that include equipment, operating, leveraged, and aircraft operating leases. The Securities segment offers financial products, investment consultation and administration services to individual and corporate customers. The Consumer Finance segment handles domestic credit card business, consumer loans and loan guarantee businesses. The company was founded on December 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

