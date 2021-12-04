SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

