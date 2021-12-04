SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Tupperware Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,750,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

TUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NYSE:TUP opened at $15.27 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $746.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.