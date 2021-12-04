SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $808,000 in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $44,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

ABM Industries stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.35. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.51%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

