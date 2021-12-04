SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $122.16 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.78 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.19 and a 200-day moving average of $117.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

