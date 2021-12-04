SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $823,000 Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 25.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,585,000 after buying an additional 35,832 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,670,000 after buying an additional 63,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,065,000 after buying an additional 323,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,895,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $50.67 on Friday. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $40.17 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

