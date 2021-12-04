SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,998 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,508,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,326,000 after buying an additional 162,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,450,000 after purchasing an additional 119,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avnet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,354,000 after purchasing an additional 316,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avnet by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Avnet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,608,000 after purchasing an additional 622,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

AVT stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

