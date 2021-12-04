Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $247.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.43. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.