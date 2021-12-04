Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAPR. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 75.6% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 340,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 58.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 99,197 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 333.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 37.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 50,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 299.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 38,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAPR opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $33.14.

