Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $183.93 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.41. The company has a market capitalization of $216.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

