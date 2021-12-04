Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

