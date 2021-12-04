Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 1,758 call options on the company. This is an increase of 166% compared to the typical volume of 660 call options.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.53. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $92.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,667 shares of company stock valued at $859,843. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

