Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 72,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE ES opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.00. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.