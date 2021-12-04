Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Granite Construction worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth $608,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GVA opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

