Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

HOPE opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

