Stronghold Digital Mining Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89).

SDIG has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $18.08 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $35.79.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.