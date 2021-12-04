Strong 24-Hour Volume Tops $17.15 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 4th. Strong has a total market cap of $64.34 million and approximately $17.15 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for $465.32 or 0.00954857 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.84 or 0.08240626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00064725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00083319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,184.34 or 0.98875726 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002636 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

