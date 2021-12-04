Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 668 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 304,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.91. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

