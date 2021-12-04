Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $260,000. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $42.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $46.49.

