Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 9,615 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.35% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $17.34 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57.

