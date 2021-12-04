Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 20,418 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,368 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $20.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

