Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.06 Million Stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

MILN stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $45.98.

