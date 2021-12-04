Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.06 Million Stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

MILN stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $45.98.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.