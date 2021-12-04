Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,007 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 90.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 48.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,567,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA POCT opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37.

