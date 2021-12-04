Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 464 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $312.94 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $223.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.56 and its 200 day moving average is $295.36.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

