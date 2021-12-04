Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,918 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,336 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.1% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 12.6% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 185,862 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,350,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,933 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $323.01 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $209.11 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

