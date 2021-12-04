Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,303 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.30. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

