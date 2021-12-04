Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 47,035 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 91.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,035 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $7.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

