Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Prologis were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock worth $46,364,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Truist raised their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

Shares of PLD opened at $154.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $157.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.33. The firm has a market cap of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.