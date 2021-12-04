StoneX Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.43 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.80.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

