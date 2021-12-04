StoneX Group Inc. Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises about 1.0% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth $690,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,751,000 after acquiring an additional 98,386 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $63.77 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96.

