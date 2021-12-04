StoneX Group Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $98.62 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day moving average is $102.75.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

