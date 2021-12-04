StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Downgraded by Grupo Santander to Underweight

Grupo Santander lowered shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Grupo Santander currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

STNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bradesco Corretora reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in StoneCo by 28.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,911,000 after buying an additional 8,307,931 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 70.6% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,680 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 566.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,844 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in StoneCo by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,408 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

