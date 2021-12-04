Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 4,816 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 576% compared to the average volume of 712 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $154.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $905,000.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.