Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.10.

SFIX opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -231.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $1,144,512.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after buying an additional 331,758 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,227 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

