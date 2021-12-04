Stipend (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0372 on Major Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 16.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $479,123.52 and approximately $29.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 153.5% higher against the dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,386.53 or 0.98981166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00055092 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.22 or 0.00286834 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.51 or 0.00451090 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00181973 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011366 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010261 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,879,260 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

