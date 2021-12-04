Steven M. Burdick Sells 2,790 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $516,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TTEK traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.94. The company had a trading volume of 285,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,480. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.14 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.07.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,145 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 53.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,317,000 after purchasing an additional 109,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 147.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

