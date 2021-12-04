Steven D. Miller Acquires 50,000 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BHC stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,297 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,899,000 after acquiring an additional 741,378 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,175,000 after acquiring an additional 591,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,330,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,647,000 after acquiring an additional 79,969 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

