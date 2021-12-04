Steven D. Miller Acquires 50,000 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Director Steven D. Miller acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
BHC stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,297 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 7,536,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,899,000 after acquiring an additional 741,378 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,175,000 after acquiring an additional 591,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,330,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,647,000 after acquiring an additional 79,969 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
