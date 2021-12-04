Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,036,676,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,823,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,592,000 after buying an additional 57,614 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 406,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,757,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $741.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $749.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $717.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $537.12 and a one year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

