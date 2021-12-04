Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,501 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 18,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $167.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $171.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

