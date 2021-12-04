Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 149 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Globant were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after purchasing an additional 385,544 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,256,000 after acquiring an additional 478,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Globant by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,012,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,947,000 after acquiring an additional 105,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $252.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.88 and a beta of 1.42. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $173.34 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $299.02 and its 200-day moving average is $270.12.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

