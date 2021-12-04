Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $422,000 Investment in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth $1,364,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Domo by 15.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP raised its stake in shares of Domo by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 85,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 18.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO opened at $48.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.24. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $919,169.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

