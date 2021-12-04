Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $58.90 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.