Stephens Inc. AR Buys 220 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,016,000 after buying an additional 995,964 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,944,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,728,000 after purchasing an additional 165,366 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,272,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 59.4% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 272,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,512,000 after acquiring an additional 101,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Kornit Digital by 25.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 383,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,718,000 after acquiring an additional 77,256 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $151.93 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $79.76 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 260.48 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.80.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

