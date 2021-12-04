StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Up 28.0% in November

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GASS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. 47,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.14 million, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.42. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in StealthGas by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

