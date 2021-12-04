StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Up 28.0% in November

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of GASS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. 47,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.14 million, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.42. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About StealthGas
StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.
