State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

