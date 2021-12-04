State Street Corp Sells 182,248 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,461 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 182,248 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,172,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

SHBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $23.19.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.53%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.