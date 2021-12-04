State Street Corp Purchases New Stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,538,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $38,025,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 11,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $314,160.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,739,971 shares of company stock valued at $43,020,057.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNBE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

