State Street Corp Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 331,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of 1847 Goedeker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOED. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter worth about $5,376,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,467,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,136,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $785,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1847 Goedeker stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $211.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.79. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

In other 1847 Goedeker news, CEO Albert Fouerti acquired 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $973,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

