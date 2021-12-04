State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

State Street Corp raised its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) by 70.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensei Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

