State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $346.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRT. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

